In an unprecedented move, the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana postponed the first Government of National Unity's budget speech

The speech was supposed to be delivered on 19 February 2025 but it was postponed to 12 March allegedly because an agreement between GNU parties could not be reached

The differences were from different parties including according to Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who clarified that the difference was not from the Democratic Alliance opposing a proposed 2% VAT hike

CAPE TOWN — The Government of National Unity's (GNU) first budget speech since its formation was postponed to 12 March 2025 after parties within the coalition government could not agree on the budget speech. The Democratic Alliance claimed that the disagreement was over a proposed tax increase.

When was the budget speech supposed to be held?

The budget speech was scheduled to be delivered on 19 February, which would have been the first budget since the Government of National Unity was formed after no political party won a majority in the 2024 general elections. In a press briefing by the cabinet members, the minister of the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni clarified that ministers in the cabinet from across the GNU did not agree on certain aspects of the budget.

What did the Democratic Alliance say?

However, the Democratic Alliance, another party in the Government of National Unity, said on its @Our_DA X account that the speech was postponed because it rejected a proposed 2% Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase.

Political parties in South Africa formed a Government of National Unity, the first coalition since the 1994 coalition government that was formed after the first democratic elections. The Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party and other parties set their differences aside and agreed to govern the country together.

What SA said about the postponement

Netizens were disappointed in the postponement and many weighed in on the rejected 2% VAT. They largely agreed that VAT should not be increased, while others disagreed.

ND TSHITHAVHANANI said:

"As an ANC voter, I want economic growth, not tax increases. Let's cut our expenditure and bureaucracy. I fully support the DA here."

PixelPhantom said:

"The bloated government spend needs to be cut considerably."

Cebo Hlophe said:

"I'm an ANC voter but I support your stance on this one. We should be getting a reduction and not an increase."

Muller said:

"I barely make it through a month as things are. This will be the final nail in my and many other South Africans' coffins."

Buffel said:

"As long as they don't increase business tax and personal income tax."

