On Wednesday, 19 June 2024 Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa was inaugurated as the president of South Africa

The president was inaugurated at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Gauteng by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre

Ramaphosa will now serve his second term as the South African president following Jacob Zuma's resignation in 2018

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. Mametela, who is reporting live from the inauguration, has written articles on politics, crime, court cases, and various other topics.

President Cyril Rampahosa was sworn in as the president of South Africa on Wednesday, 19 June at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

Source: Original

There was no doubt about the stupendous election result, nor the occasion that it brought as Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa rose to the apex of the seventh administration on Wednesday, 19 June — signalling a new era for South Africa’s democratic dispensation.

That would have been foremost in his mind as Ramaphosa — in for a second term in the presidential hot seat, having scored a mammoth victory against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema — as he raised his right hand to take the oath of office in front of millions of citizens.

Hush fell over the Union Gardens at the seat of power, at the same time as the rest of the world watched on.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration on Wednesday, 19 June at the Union Building in Tshwane.

Source: Original

Swearing him in as head of state at the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre for the next five years was Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, while African heads of state and other esteemed guests watch on.

It was the same Zondo, who chaired the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, finalised the marathon sitting and handed a bound dossier to Ramaphosa.

And, as for the president himself, the grey cloud of corruption suspicion that accompanied him to inauguration day, he would hope it stays at bay after another panel chaired by former Constitutional Court Judge Sandile Ngcobo found he had a case to answer.

ANC publicises GNU Statement of Intent, SA discusses

In other news, Briefly News reported that South Africans questioned the African National Congress about whether it knew what it was signing up for after publishing its statement of intent for a government of national unity.

Nala Thokozane posted the statement of intent from the ANC on her X account. The statement of intent has 26 clauses divided into the preamble and the modalities of the national government.

TK_Nala questioned whether the ANC fully understood sections 18 and 19 of the clause.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News