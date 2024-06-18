Heads of state from countries in Africa have arrived in South Africa for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration

This would be his second inauguration as he managed to remain president for a second term since 2019

South Africans were dissatisfied that Ramaphosa would be inaugurated again, and many expressed their unhappiness

Burundi's Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca arrived at the OR Tambo Airport. Image: @PresidencyZA

JOHANNESBURG— Burundi's prime minister, Gervais Ndirakobuca, has arrived in South Africa to attend president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.

Heads of state attend Ramaphosa's inauguration

@PresidencyZA posted pictures of Ndirakobuca arriving at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni. The Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, is shown accompanying the prime minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to select his cabinet after he is elected for a second term by the government of national unity formed by the African National Congress, the Democratic Alliance, GOOD, the Patriotic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party. Parliament's first sitting elected Thoko Didiza as the Speaker and the DA's Annike Lotrit as her Deputy. View the pictures here:

Netizens weigh in

South Africans shared their points of view on the presence of the dignitaries and the inauguration.

Mr IQ said:

"Ramaphosa is a president with great ability to run the country forever unless God says otherwise."

FrankTalk_123 said:

"I hope Thulas will not be a minister of any sort."

Sir T said:

"Thulas Nxesi must be excused come Thursday."

Umcosi we thuba said:

"This is not democracy but a hoax. We, the people, must remand re-elections.

Philani Sikho said:

"Wait until Dudu wakes up and updates us on presidents arriving at the Nkandla Chicken Run. They will hold their inauguration at the Union Buildings inside the Nkandl Amphitheatre. They have a fire pool to put out those flames if a fire happens."

MKP continues legal battle against Parliament

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party continued its legal battle against Parliament.

Although the party has decided to occupy its parliamentary seats, it announced it would continue challenging election results inside and outside Parliament.

