South African media personality Dineo Ranaka weighed in on a crash involving the mother of a young girl who was allegedly abused

The crash occured on Wednesday 2 April when the woman was on her way to see the detectives handling her daughter's case

In her reaction, Dineo Ranaka also called on South African men to take a stand against the abuse of women

Renowned media personality Dineo Ranaka has made strong allegations regarding a recent car accident involving Cwecwe’s mother.

South Africans have continued to rally behind Cwecwe, a young girl who was allegedly abused at the premises of her former school in October 2024.

Cwecwe's mother in car accident

Worrying news has emerged that her mother was reportedly involved in a car accident on Wednesday, 2 April. According to a report by Daily Sun, the accident happened while she was on her way to a scheduled meeting with the investigation officers handling her child’s case.

Speaking to the publication, Police spokeswoman Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that Cwecwe’s mother was unharmed in the accident. She didn’t reveal specific details about the accident.

Dineo Ranaka reacts to Cwecwe's mother's car accident

The lack of precise details regarding the accident has sparked wild theories, and Dineo Ranaka has joined the chat. Taking to social media, the former Kaya FM host alleged that the accident was a hit on the young girl’s mother.

“South Africans! So, are we all going to pretend as if this was not a hit? So, is this a message ‘they’ (and we know who they are) trying to send that we have no right to fight for our children?" she wrote.

Dineo Ranaka asked why South African men were quiet against abuse and violence. She encouraged men to make their voices heard against perpetrators of violence.

Dineo emphasised that the accident is an indication that someone guilty wants to silence the young girl's mother who blew the whistle on the alleged abuse and lack of justice.

“This act is an indication that there is SERIOUS GUILT where this crime has been committed. I CHOOSE, WITH MY FREE WILL, TO SEE THIS AS A HIT UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE,” she declared.

Dineo Ranaka returns to radio

Meanwhile Metro FM caused a buzz when it announced the return of Dineo Ranaka to host an exciting weekend slot.

The former Kaya 959 radio presenter will host The Saturday Top 30 after she previously spoke against radio and claimed that the medium is a boys club.

The reality TV star previously hosted Metro FM's The Bridge after joining in 2017. She left the station to join Sol Phenduka at Kaya 959, but that quickly went sour.

Speaking on Trending SA, Ranaka explained that she left 947 Highveld Stereo for Metro FM because the station allowed her to be black in her own way.

Jub Jub demands justice for Cwecwe

Dineo Ranaka isn't the only celebrity who has spoken out demanding justice for Cwecwe. Briefly News reported that Jub Jub slammed a decision by the Eastern Cape's Department of Education.

In an Instagram post, the Uyajola 9/9 host shared a letter allegedly signed by the Eastern Cape’s MEC for the Department of Education, Fundile David Gade.

