Media personality Amanda du-Pont shared a video of herself in tears as she demanded justice for Cwecwe

She reflected on her past case involving a former boyfriend and expressed hope the justice system wouldn't fail the young girl

Netizens reacted to her video with mixed reactions, with some accusing her of seeking attention

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Amanda du-Pont was in tears as she demanded justice for Cwecwe. Image: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Media personality Amanda du-Pont left social media users in their feelings after she shared an emotional video in support of Cwecwe. She joins the growing list of celebrities who are demanding justice for the young girl who was allegedly abused at school.

Amanda du-Pont demands justice for Cwecwe

Amanda du-Pont took to her TikTok account on Wednesday, 2 April and shared a video of herself in tears. She captioned the video:

“Triggered, broken and hurting for CweCwe✊🏽😭 she’s just a kid. If we as adults are carrying the trauma so heavy, what on earth is a child supposed to do!!!!???? We try to stay in the shadows in fear of being silenced, now look!!! Anyway, live for something or die for nothing ❤️✊🏽 not on our watch!!! Children should feel safe. We demand justice not just for Cwecwe but for every child.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, a tearful Amanda du-Pont revisited her case with Jub Jub. She claims that the justice system failed her and hopes that it will not fail the young girl.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Amanda Du Pont's video

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed opinions. While others sympathised with Amanda du-Pont, others accused her of seeking attention. Others referenced similar cases to hers where the justice system allegedly failed the victims. Here are some of the comments:

dennyb241 suggested:

“Why do people now use Cwecwe as a brand to bid their cases? It’s wrong. You always had a bigger audience watching you, don't use Cwecwe as a brand.”

Spushh responded:

“The Tim Omotoso case just topped it off 💔 This is too painful.”

Letlalo Cosmetics said:

“Being able to take a video whilst genuinely crying must be a skillset I am yet to acquire.”

YHWH’s princess_Biso symphathised:

“We see you, mama. Please know that there are women still standing with you and all the other victims who were shamelessly silenced. Praying for you. #Justice for Cwecwe!”

YT|Lesedi Tselanyane explained:

“She’s not trying to shift focus. She’s merely saying that so many people are trying to help this little girl get justice because we relate. That’s all she’s saying. You guys interpreted it wrongly.”

Amanda du-Pont broke down while demanding justice for Cwecwe. Image: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont's case against Jub Jub

Amanda du-Pont alleged that her then-boyfriend Jub Jub molested her in front of her young sisters during the time they were dating.

Jub Jub handed himself over to the police after a warrant of arrest had been issued.

The case continued for months before the National Proseucting Authority (NPA) threw it out. Jub Jub's lawyer, Adv Ntsako Baloyi, argued to the NPA that these charges were fabricated following Jub Jub's 2021 interview on Podcast and Chill, where he said he "smashed" du-Pont.

Baloyi also highlighted inconsistencies in du-Pont's story among other things.

Jub Jub demands justice for Cwecwe

Meanwhile, Briefly News reports that Jub Jub criticised the Eastern Cape's Department of Education's decision to reverse the deregistration of Bergview College.

While reports suggested that Bergview College had been closed following the incident, a letter shared by Jub Jub on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 2 April proved otherwise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News