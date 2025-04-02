Pastor Timoty Omotoso has been found not guilty of rape in the Gqeberha High Court

The Nigerian televangelist was arrested in 2017 and faced 63 charges alongside two co-accused

Judge Irma Schoeman found that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt

Pastor Timothy Omotoso has been found not guilty to charges levelled against him. Image: Eugene Coetzee

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE - Pastor Timothy Omotoso is officially a free man.

The 66-year-old, alongside his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, were found not guilty of rape and human trafficking by Judge Irma Schoeman. The ruling was made on 2 April 2025 in the Gqeberha High Court.

Omotoso found not guilty after 8 years

The Nigerian televangelist has been found not guilty of the charges, eight years after he was first arrested. Omotoso was arrested on 20 April 2017 by the Hawks in Port Elizabeth in connection with cases contravening the Sexual Offences Act.

The leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) Church was accused of rape and human trafficking and faced 63 different charges alongside his co-accused.

Sulani and Sitho were arrested on 21 November 2017. It was alleged that they recruited girls from all over the country to join the church and stay at the JDI mission houses, where Omotoso allegedly sexually assaulted some of them.

State fails to prove case beyond reasonable doubt

During her verdict, Judge Schoeman said the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. Schoeman also noted that the cross-examination of the accused was of poor quality.

“No thought went into the State’s cross-examination of the accused. The cross-examination was shallow and lacking the intention to uncover the truth,” the judge noted.

Omotoso will now be deported to Nigeria.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

