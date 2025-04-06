Shepherd Bushiri advised Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso to leave South Africa as soon as he can

Omotoso was found not guilty of rape and human trafficking in the Gqeberha High Court on 2 April 2025

Self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri, also faces charges in South Africa but remains in his home nation of Malawi

Shepherd Bushiri has shown support for Timothy Omotoso, urging him to leave SA as soon as possible. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Lulama Zenzile

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has offered advice to Pastor Timothy Omotoso following the end of his eight-year legal battle.

The Nigerian televangelist was found not guilty of rape and human trafficking in the Gqeberha High Court on 2 April 2025, eight years after his initial arrest.

His co-accused, Lusanda Solani and Zikiswa Sitho, were also found not guilty. During his lengthy trial, Omotoso tried in vain to have the charges dropped.

Bushiri shows support for fellow religious leader

Bushiri, who himself has been charged with rape, claimed that the Nigerian religious leader was treated like a monster.

“He woke up in a cold cell, staring at the same walls, the same despair, wondering if the world had forgotten him. They denied him bail, treated him like a monster and watched as his life crumbled. His ministry — gone. His businesses — seized. His church was burnt by the mob. His dignity — stripped away,” Bushiri said.

Taking to Facebook, Bushiri urged Omotoso to leave South Africa as soon as he could.

“To you, my brother Omotoso, leave while you still can. If there’s a window you can use to leave quickly before they deport you, do so,” he added.

You can view the full post below.

Bushiri fighting extradition back to South Africa

Bushiri’s comments come as he is fighting extradition back to South Africa. Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrate Court ruled in favour of South Africa, but Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have since filed an appeal. The couple are adamant that they will not return to the country, saying that the justice system is flawed and so they wouldn’t get a fair trial.

The couple was accused of fraud and money laundering and were released on bail in November 2024 in connection with a multimillion-dollar money laundering case. They then fled to Malawi and now also face charges of violating bail conditions.

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are fighting their extradition back to South Africa. Image: Frennie Shivambu

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under fire after Omotoso acquittal

Omotoso’s acquittal has drawn a lot of outrage across the country, with fingers being pointed at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The Justice Ministry has now requested a detailed report from NPA head Shamila Batohi on what went wrong.

The NPA has been in the spotlight following the acquittal after Judge Irma Schoeman ruled that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. She also ruled that prosecutors in the case acted improperly and did not cross-examine the accused adequately.

Omotoso found not guilty of charges

Briefly News reported that Pastor Omotoso was found not guilty of rape in the Gqeberha High Court.

The Nigerian televangelist was arrested in 2017 and originally faced 63 charges alongside two co-accused.

His two co-accused were initially granted bail, but Omotoso was behind bars for eight years.

