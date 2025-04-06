The Democratic Alliance's (DA) future in the Government of National Unity (GNU) is up in the air after it rejected the budget proposal

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the party couldn't be in the GNU but also be in opposition of the very same government

Ramaphosa stressed that the party's choice during a meeting of the National Assembly to discuss the budget would be telling

President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that the DA had a difficult choice to make.

Image: Phill Magakoe/ Frennie Shivambu

GAUTENG – The ball is in the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) court, whether it wants to be in the Government of National Unity (GNU) or not.

That’s according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who stated that the DA put itself in an unenviable position by rejecting the budget.

The party has continuously rejected the budget proposals put forth by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, leading to the African National Congress (ANC) engaging with parties outside the GNU to get the budget approved.

The party first slammed the 2% Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase proposed on 19 February 2025, then rejected the 0.5% proposed increase on 12 March.

Ramaphosa says DA can’t have its cake and eat it

While addressing an ANC caucus on Tuesday, 1 April 2025, Ramaphosa told party members that he had spoken to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who asked if the ANC wanted the party to leave the GNU.

Audio from the caucus was leaked to Times LIVE, and in it, Ramaphosa could be heard saying that he told Steenhuisen that the ball was in the DA’s court.

“What seems to please you is that you want to be in government, and you also want to be the opposition in government. I said you can't have your cake and eat it,” Ramaphosa told the ANC members.

The DA and ANC's relationship could soon be coming to an end

Image: Rodger Bosch

Ramaphosa maintains that the ANC are leading the GNU

The President added that he informed Steenhuisen that it was the ANC leading the GNU, whether they liked it or not.

“We therefore have a responsibility to demonstrate that leadership, even under difficult circumstances or situations, and we will continue to do so,” Ramaphosa told members.

The President made the comments after the DA voted against the budget during the Standing Committee on Finance session on 1 April. The ANC, through ActionSA and other parties, approved the proposal, and the matter will now proceed to the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa added that it would be clear whether the DA was part of the GNU or not, depending on the decision they make in the National Assembly.

“In the end, they have put themselves in a difficult position,” Ramaphosa stated.

He added that they had a choice to make when it came to whether they approve of the budget in the National Assembly and that their choice would have consequences.

ANC members criticise DA’s stance

The DA’s continued opposition to the budget has caused a rift between the DA and the ANC, sparking criticism from ANC members. Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula told the media the GNU could be reconfigured if the DA continued to block the budget proposals.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile echoed those statements when he said that the party was firing itself out of the GNU through its actions. He maintained that this would not be the end of the GNU, but just the DA’s involvement in it.Enoch Godongwana hits back at DA

