The former Free State Premier and African National Congress's secretary-general Ace Magashule has spoken up about his upcoming trial

Magashule and 16 other suspects have been accused of corruption relating to a R255 million tender which Magashule's Free State government awarded to businessman Edwin Sodi in 2014

Magashule said that he was ready to testify and is ready to speak the truth, and South Africans roasted him

Ace Magashule insisted he was not guilty. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — Former Free State Premier and former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is ready to speak the truth and testify during the trial into R255 million asbestos tender that he and businessman Edwin Sodi have been accused of squandering.

What did Magashule say?

Magashule spoke outside of the Bloemfontein High Court on 15 April 2025 after he appeared before the judge. Magashule and 16 others have been charged with multiple counts of corruption.

During his tenure as premier in 2014, Magashule's government irregularly awarded Sodi's business R255 million to replace cancer-causing asbestos roofs for 300,000 houses. However, the roofs were not replaced.

Magashule insisted that he did not take any money from the government or any businessman, referring to Sodi. He said he was excited to testify. He said it was going to be an interesting case.

"I'm excited. I've been waiting for this moment. I'm confident that there's no case," he said.

Magashule added that it is raining because justice must be done. He hoped that the world and South Africans will know the truth, and is ready for justice to be delivered. He also alluded that people who testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will have to be called. The trial began on 16 April and Magashule took the stand.

Ace Magashule is on trial for tender corruption. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What you need to know about the asbestos trial

South Africans dislike Magashule's confidence

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post roasted Magashule and slammed him for his confident outlook.

Bhuti Ka Mbali asked:

"Anyone remember how confident Jacky Selebi was? Up until he was given 15 years and fainted when the judge was handing down the sentence. Never underestimate your opponent."

Freddy Mcapukisi said:

"That's his biggest mistake. There's no we in the witness box. That tendency of the ANC using plural even if it doesn't apply won't work there."

Wilton W Muller said:

"Now only he wants to speak the truth. The whole time he said he was innocent and this is politically-motivated. The arrogance."

Hulisani Ntsandeni said:

"Maybe he is going to tell them that Zuma knows the truth."

Princess Mncube Nee said:

"That one is as guilty as sin. He must face the consequences."

Edwin Sodi slammed for smiling during court appearance

In another article, Briefly News reported that businessman Edwin Sodi was criticised for his demeanour during his pre-trial appearance. Sodi and his co-accused appeared before the Bloemfontein High Court on 15 April.

In the video that went viral, Sodi appeared relaxed and smiled as the judge read his charge sheet. Netizens were not impressed.

"The man even smiles. He knows he's untouchable," a netizen said.

