Free State's former premier ace Magashule's ex-PA Moroadi Cholota was granted R2500 bail with conditions

She appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court, and it will resume as there is an application to have the case transferred to the Bloemfontein High Court

Netizens took a swipe at the criminal justice system, and many were disappointed that she was given bail

BLOEMFONTEIN—Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, has been granted bail and will be able to rejoin her family.

Moroadi Cholota given bail

@eNCA posted a video of her appearance before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 15 August. She has been charged for her involvement in the R255 million asbestos tender that went awry in the Free State. Former Premier ace Magashule and businessman Edwin Sodi are also on trial.

Cholota has previously stated that she was charged because the investigators of the case believed she was withholding information. Her family slammed the police for arresting her and said her arrest was unfair. The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court ordered that she remain in the confines of Bloemfontein. The case is expected to resume tomorrow when the court hears an application to transfer the case to the Bloemfontein High Court.

South Africans blast the criminal justice system

Netizens expressed no faith in the criminal justice system for releasing her on bail.

Bacon-Eating Vegan said:

"Our legal system is a joke. This lady has enough international resources to evade trial. Bail should have been denied."

Lerato Pillay said:

"Another Gavin Watson loading."

Farieda Khan asked:

"So her refusal to come back to SA, making SA spend money and time on her extradition to force her to come back, was not enough evidence?"

Kgothatso Mabunda said:

"She was extradited from another country. Isn't that proof of being a flight risk?"

Tshidi said:

"This case will collapse just like the others."

Moroadi Choloti extradited from the US

