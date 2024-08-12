Free State's former Premier Ace Magashule's ex-personal assistant Moroadi Cholota called her arrest unfair

She claimed charges were laid against her because she refused to cooperate with the investigation into the irregularly awarded R255 million asbestos tender

She was denied bail despite her attempts to argue that she is not a flight risk and that her passport is not in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Moroadi Cholota said she is not guilty of the charges against her. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — Despite her attempts to argue that she is not a flight risk, Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, will remain behind bars.

Ace Magashule's ex-PA slams arrest

TimesLIVE said Cholota applied for bail before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 122 August. This was after she was extradited to South Africa from the United States, where she went. She revealed that she had been under US police custody since 12 April.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She also claimed that it is in justice's interest that she be released from custody. She said charges were laid against her for refusing to cooperate with the South African Police Service when she was a witness at the Commission of Inquiry into state capture. She claimed investigators threatened to charge her if she did not cooperate.

"There is no evidence to show is never cooperated with the investigators. They felt I had not provided them with the information they were looking for," she said.

South Africans unmoved by her claims

Cholota's pleas of innocence were ignored, as South Africans commenting on Facebook were eager to blast her.

Godson Seboko said:

"Let her remain behind bars until next year when she's ready to reveal the truth."

Fanuel Dube said:

"Ace was defending her big time yesterday. Let the games begin."

Thembani Genu said:

"I've seen this movie before."

Pedro Mapelo said:

"Ace will not save you."

Kayolet Matjeni Ga Mathabe said:

"GNU is showing them flames."

Ace Magashule and bodyguards accused of assaulting Virginia man

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Magashule was accused of assaulting a passer-by during election campaigns.

Magashule was campaigning for his African Congress of Transformation when members and supporters gave t-shirts out.

One of the people who received a t-shirt threw it back, and it hit Magashule. His bodyguards allegedly assaulted the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News