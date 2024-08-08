Ace Magashule’s Ex-PA, Moroadi Cholota, Extradited From the United States of America
- Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of Ace Magashule, will be deported from the United States of America on Thursday, 8 August
- Cholota is a vital State witness in the Free State R255million asbestos tender corruption case
- Refusal to cooperate with the State led to the now-accused being charged and an application for her deportation was filed
ORT TAMBO - ex-PA of former Free State premier Ace Magashule is expected to land at OR Tambo International Airport at 17:00 today, 8 August. Moroadi Cholota has been returned from the US and will be escorted off the plane by the SAPS and Interpol.
Jacaranda FM News reported that the former personal assistant of ex-Free State Premier Ace Magashule has been successfully deported from the United States.
A warrant for Cholota's arrest was issued. She was initially a state witness in the multi-million-rand Free State asbestos case.
Cholota was interviewed in the US, according to News24, where Public Prosecutions Navilla Somaru said:
"she made an about-turn and failed to cooperate with the State"
This action forced the National Prosecuting Authority to charge her as the 17th member of the corrupt asbestos tender case and take measures to deport her back to South Africa.
Cholota's response to these charges is that she says they were politically motivated.
The States's case
The State's case alleges that Magashule benefited from these ongoing payments in various ways, including covering the school tuition for the daughter of his former classmate and former acting Judge Refiloe Mokoena, providing electronic tablets, and contributing R250,000 toward the travel expenses of an ANC delegation to Cuba.
Ace Magashule Wants Charges Dropped
Ace Magashule, the former African National Congress leader, appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court for his pre-trial. Magashule seeks to have all charges against him dismissed and his case removed from the court's docket as quickly as possible. He was scheduled to appear in court again on June 10 to allow time for the extradition of his former personal assistant and for the court to consider his appeal.
Ace Magashule, the suspended former Secretary-General of the ANC, appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court today (February 21) for the pre-trial proceedings of his asbestos corruption case.
