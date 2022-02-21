Ace Magashule Wants Charges Dropped, Asbestos Pretrial Postponed to 10 June

Ace Magashule, who previously served the African National Congress, appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court court for his pre-trial

Magashule wants all charges against him dropped and his case struck from the court's roll as soon as possible

He will appear in court again on 10 June to give the court time to extradite his former personal assistant and consider his appeal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BLOEMFONTEIN - Ace Magashule, the suspended former Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court today (21 February) for the pre-trial of his asbestos corruption case.

Magashule believes that the charges against him are politically motivated. The suspended ANC staffer is charged with corruption in connection with a tender for asbestos removal in the Free State.

They have lied to South Africa saying they have witnesses. Let them come, let the case continue – we are not wasting any time – we have been demanding information,” Magashule said.

Ace Magashule's pre-trial has been postponed to 10 June 2022. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Magashule's take on his trial

Magashule has applied for the court to withdraw his case and drop the charges against him, based on his belief that there is no evidence to prove that he was involved in the asbestos tender scandal, EWN reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The former ANC Secretary-General believes that the charges against him have been invented by those who wish to keep him out of political office, according to SABC News.

The case's pre-trial has been postponed until 10 June to allow the court to process Magashule's application and for Moroadi Cholota, his former personal assistant, to return to South Africa from the US following a warrant of arrest.

Reactions to Magashule's pre-trial

@Itjhebepele believes:

"The postponement of court cases by the courts is so painful when it is not requested by the accused. Most of the time the authorities know in advance but they'll not inform the accused. People request leave days that just go unused."

@Diana45992430 remarked:

"If you make a mess, clean it up. Stop beating about the bushes, it doesn't help."

@ErnestMlungisi2 said:

"Time will tell."

@mhlengi_chonco believes:

@Mongau_Alpheus asked:

"Politically motivated by whom?"

@papakgosi10 shared:

Thabo Mbeki returns to assist ANC in rebuilding after damage caused by Ace Magashule

Speaking of Ace Magashule, Briefly News previously reported that former president Thabo Mbeki has travelled to the Free State to assist his party, the African National Congress (ANC), in rebuilding following maladministration by Ace Magashule, the suspended former Secretary-General.

The ANC invited Mbeki for a three-day visit to assess the damage done by Magashule and to brainstorm methods the party could use to rebuild and renew its internal structures, many of which have fallen victim to factionalism.

The renewal project is led by the ANC's Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), headed by Mxolisi Dukwana. The Provincial Executive Committee was disbanded due to their alleged loyalty to Magashule.

Source: Briefly News