The African National Congress in the Free State are hosting former president Thabo Mbeki for a three-day visit

During this time, Mbeki will investigate the extent of the damage caused by Ace Magashule and suggest how the party can rebuild

Provincial party leaders are hopeful that Mbkei's assistance will provide what they need to achieve their goal of renewal

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

BLOEMFONTEIN - Former president Thabo Mbeki has travelled to the Free State to assist his party, the African National Congress (ANC), in rebuilding following maladministration by Ace Magashule, the suspended former Secretary-General.

The ANC invited Mbeki for a three-day visit to assess the damage done by Magashule and to brainstorm methods the party could use to rebuild and renew its internal structures, many of which have fallen victim to factionalism.

Thabo Mbeki has been asked by the ANC to help fix problems caused by Ace Magashule. Image: Ebrahim Hamid/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images and Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ANC's hopes for renewal

According to TimesLIVE, the renewal project is led by the ANC's Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), headed by Mxolisi Dukwana. The Provincial Executive Committee was disbanded due to their alleged loyalty to Magashule.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Free State ANC is hopeful that Mbeki will give them the help they need to achieve their goals for the party's future. Sisi Ntombela, the Deputy President of the ANC Women's League, expressed hope that the party will be united in the province soon, SABC News reports.

“We really must unite the ANC in the province and I think everyone is ready and prepared. You are aware that we are from local government elections, even our own people have said it very clear, that we must unite and be one because we must save the ANC," Ntombela said.

South Africans react to Mbeki assisting the ANC

@Kgabo18979785 remarked:

"ANC is not serious, how can they bring a dead donkey to revive another dead donkey."

@Stanfor24065413 shared:

"I think he is too old now to rebuild that corrupt organisation. I just feel for him. I think now he must just relax at home and enjoy his pension."

@caswellraseleka believes:

"His plan is to bad name Ace Magashule in the Free State."

@GatyeniM asked:

"How can the same man they didn't have confidence in, have the confidence to use him to gain support?"

@sheperd_of said:

"He must just give up. The good days of the ANC are long gone. Corruption has kicked out all the good ones."

Carl Niehaus says Ramaphosa and the ANC NEC must go for abusing the courts

Speaking of the ANC, Briefly News previously reported that Carl Niehaus, the former spokesperson of the disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe, says President Cyril Ramphosa be should be removed from power. Niehaus also called for the entire African National Congress National Executive Committee to be sacked.

Niehaus made these utterances outside the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Monday, 14 February, where he appeared concerning the charges he faced for breaking Covid19 regulations last year.

Niehaus was apprehended on live television outside the Estcourt Correctional Facility, where former President Jacob Zuma was held. He had planned to hold a pro-Zuma rally supporting Msholozi, who was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment for contempt of court.

Source: Briefly News