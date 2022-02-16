The EFF's official Twitter account shared that Julius Malema is the "incoming president" of South Africa recently

Social media users are far from impressed with the statement and are calling the party out in its replies section

The EFF did not respond to any of the replies left by annoyed South Africans who were not chuffed with their tweet

The Economic Freedom Fighters shared a post on social media in which they refer to their CIC Julius Malema as "the incoming president of this country". Social media users were a bit taken aback by the party's thoughts.

Many made negative comments about Malema and the EFF as a whole with a handful of people being in agreement with the tweet. The party added an image of Malema seated in court with the tag #EFFvsAfriforum.

With over 500 likes since it was uploaded this morning (16 February), the post gained quite a bit of traction due to the words used by the party's media team.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Social media users were not impressed

@hlababemphika1 said:

"You must be the opposition party first. For now, DA is not giving you a chance."

@IsaniDenis shared:

"You haven't won a single municipality yet, and you fell well below your 70% prediction on local government. You are too ambitious, shem."

@MullerWm asked:

"But you said last year that he would be president this year. What happened?"

@Max27528285 responded with:

"Keep dreaming... You'll be the next Zimbabwean president... Not in SA."

@DesiredDSS tweeted:

"You so wish he was the incoming president. SHEM."

@errolbsk added:

"A car leaving Cape Town cannot be described as incoming in JHB."

Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu slammed by Ronald Lamola in SONA 2022 debate

In more news about Malema, Briefly News previously reported that yesterday (15 February), Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, spoke at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate, where he criticised the EFF leader and his deputy, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

Lamola referred to Malema as an “EFF supreme leader” who calls the shots and makes others bend to his will. He added that he disagrees with the EFF leader's opposition to President Ramaphosa's SONA speech.

According to TimesLIVE, Lamola's disapproval of Shivambu is based on the EFF deputy leader's argument that South Africa has been a key player in China's economy. Lamola said that Shivambu does not understand China-South Africa relations.

