@kulanicool on Twitter shared a 1-minute clip of a group of thugs hijacking two vehicles on a busy road

Kulani did not share many details about the incident and it was revealed by commenters that the incident occurred in Gabarone, Botswana

Social media users were far from impressed by Kulani's lack of information and called him out in the replies section

A video of a group of thugs hijacking two vehicles in Botswana has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on Twitter by popular user @kulanicool and many cyber citizens were under the impression that it was South Africa. Kulani captioned the post:

"Crime in this country."

The incident allegedly occurred in Gaborone last week and is currently being investigated by police in the country. While the hijacking is still a scary thing to go through, locals were unimpressed by the Twitter user's lack of information.

Cyber citizens were frustrated by Kulani's lack of info

@MadiBoity shared:

"This is BOTSWANA NOT SOUTH AFRICA."

@celekn wrote:

"Kulani what are you on about? This is Botswana..."

@Dylan822 said:

"This is not South Africa please."

@Maboresks responded with:

"I hope you are in Botswana because this is not Mzansi."

@MAZAKA21 asked:

"Which country chief?"

@JoemanMakashane tweeted:

"Stop spreading lies Kulani."

