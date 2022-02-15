A car dealership in Lenasia, Gauteng, was robbed yesterday by a group of armed men who demanded keys to certain vehicles

The men did not injure anyone but managed to get away with six vehicles, including Volkswagens and BMWs

South Africans were stunned by news of the incident and some blamed the government and police

LENASIA - Yesterday (14 February), a group of armed men robbed a car dealership in Lenasia, Gauteng and fled with six of the dealership's vehicles, including BMWs and Volkswagens.

Colonel Dimakatso Sello, a South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, said that the group stormed into the dealership and demanded to be given the keys to certain vehicles while holding staff members up at gunpoint.

However, none of the group members fired their guns or injured anyone during the incident, News24 reports. According to JacarandaFM, A business robbery case has been opened with Lenasia SAPS and is being investigated.

Six vehicles were stolen at gunpoint from a Lenasia car dealership. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to the car dealership robbery

@JMulibana believes:

"They are already in Maputo the dealership must sue our government."

@XolaniMamkeli asked:

"Are you serious? It's very hectic in this country. What must be done to avert this?"

@LegodiWaga remarked:

"This is what happens when you tell people there's no hope for them to get jobs."

@hlayi_b said:

"We don't have police in South Africa."

@KeMariri shared:

"They will be arrested ... don't worry."

