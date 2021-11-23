A young South African woman woke up in shock when she realised that her entire front gate had been stolen in the night

Kgothatso shared an image of the space where the gate used to be with a well-built fence alongside it and peeps shared their two cents on the matter

Some locals offered advice about getting a dog while others shared jokes and memes about her not being able to leave the house

Kgothatso woke up as normal on Tuesday, 23 November, but something seemed strange about her front yard. At 6:18am she realised that her whole front gate was gone, somebody had stolen it overnight.

She shared a snap on Twitter in total disbelief at the theft. Her walls were still up and the metal finishings above them as well as the parts that connected the gate to the wall were still where they should be.

Although a number of South African showed genuine concern in their responses, a large majority tried to make light of the situation by sharing jokes and memes.

This lady woke up to find that her entire front gate was missing. Image: (@Kgothatso_)

Source: Twitter

Check out her post below:

Read some of the comments below:

@Simiso__simms wrote:

"Consider a few dogs. Boerboels and Rotties I advise those breeds as they are very territorial. These thieves have seen a certain weakness in your street so they do as they please. So up your game."

@SnokuhleQ said:

"This is not even fun yazi to think that you don't know what they may do in future if they can still a whole gate askies hle."

@Thims_twinkie shared:

"You see why your neighbors don't have fancy gates?"

@HmsRams believes:

"It wasn't secured properly hence they just picked it up and left..."

@SesingKutlwano tweeted:

"Bathong?! I'm so sorry you're a victim of such."

@comfortxwrld added:

"Hebanna now people have to hide their gates at night."

