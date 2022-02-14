Online user Champagne Kwedin shared the horrific news of an alleged mugging he was the victim of

A shocked Kwedin revealed that the Valentine's Day gifts that he purchased for his bae were stolen

The comment section was filled with a mix of reactions as some gave their support while others were a bit suspicious

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Twitter user Champagne Kwedin posted a shocking update on social media of how he was allegedly robbed on his way back from purchasing Valentine's Day gifts. The striving social media influencer from Pretoria has raised suspicions among South Africans on whether the post is true or not.

While making a point of showing how upset he was, Kwedin decided to make the most of a bad situation by plugging his YouTube channel in the comments section of the post.

While many commenters have shown their sympathies towards Kwedin there are others that believe there is more to the story.

This man claims the gift he bought for his bae was stolen and SA does not believe him. Image: @sk1tguruBruh

Source: Twitter

The post gained a lot of traction with over 18 000 people reacting to the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users expose their comedic side in the replies

@Mbande__X asked:

"They took the gifts and left your phone????"

@Shane_TheMost· responded with:

"Bruh! The same thing happened to me earlier. Crime in this country."

@madimetja_g tweeted:

"I see what you did there... Leadership."

Coca-Cola SA also joined in with a Tinder Swindler reference

Creative scammers take phones as 'collateral', send person on errand and disappear, Mzansi shares stories

In more news about alleged incidents, Briefly News previously reported that @Real_Stevemalt shared a post about a common scam a lot of people have seemingly fallen prey to. According to commenters and the post shared, a person will ask you to run an errand with a wad of cash and leave your phone with them as collateral.

Upon return, the person who asked you to run an errand has left with your cellphone. You'll feel all good, thinking you have a massive amount of money in your hand. Only to find out that it was a fake R100 note covering a bunch of white paper coloured on the ends to resemble the R100.

Social media users shared stories about times that they and people they know have fallen for the creative scam and lost things like phones and even groceries. With over 1 400 likes, the comments of similar experiences were filling up under the post.

Source: Briefly News