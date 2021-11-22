A gang of criminals managed to rob a police station in a township called Malamulele in Limpopo over the weekend

The brazen criminals managed to make off with firearms and ammunition after forcing cops into the back of a police van

Following the hit at the Malamulele Police Station, the criminals robbed a nearby filling station on the same night

LIMPOPO - A group of armed criminals robbed a police station in the township of Malamulele in Limpopo over the weekend.

The crew made off with multiple firearms and ammunition from the police's arsenal. The cops at the station were reportedly forced into the back of a police van as the criminals stole from the safe, which was unlocked by one officer who was being held by the gang.

Col Athlenda Mathe, SAPS spokesperson, says the robbery took place at around 11pm on Sunday. Mathe says following the robbery at the police station, the criminals went to a nearby filling station and robbed it too, according to SowetanLIVE.

SAPS has now launched a manhunt to find the perpetrators, who are now heavily armed. Crime experts as well as specialised crime units with SAPS are part of the team hunting down the criminals.

The robbery did affect the operations of the Malamulele police station, however, the police station is now fully operational, according to a report by IOL.

South Africans react to the robbery at the Malamulele police station

The crime at Malamulele Police Station has left South Africans feeling helpless. Some people took to social media to weigh in and have stated that the robbery highlighted how weak the police force is, while others cracked a few jokes.

Here are some of their comments:

@khayelitshakapa said:

"It's official, we don't have police @SAPoliceService in South Africa, the next question should be to @GovernmentZA, why are they dead set not to allow ordinary citizens to own guns so we can protect ourselves?"

@Bongie_000 said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa haibo hire 30% youth as police. Our problem is crime, unemployment and jobs cant u at least invest in these 3 first. You have a problem (Crime) here's a solution employ our Youth 4 crime-free country/ happy citizen. Unless there's more 2 this than meets the eye."

@ivorine2 said:

"This is sad and yet so funny, we now need private security to guard the police stations. What has Cele done to stop the looting of SAPS stations?"

@CeboMcineka said:

"Did they try to Call 10111?"

@dfv65 said:

"I’m sorry that the few good & dutiful left get painted with the same brush but SAPS as a whole is a sickening & demented joke but only the criminals are laughing while we bleed & die - 'thank you' for your legacy Jackie Selebi (wasn’t that the main starting point of the rot?)"

@HoosainCharles said:

"You joking right... omg what next..."

Haibo: Dobsonville police officers get blasted for no-show, residents reveal shocking service

Briefly News previously reported that journalist Mokobo Ntebo posted on his Twitter account about the lack of punctuality at the Dobsonville Police Station in Soweto.

South Africans who have come across the post have aired their views about the officers at the police station and their lack of concern for the communities they are expected to protect.

Ntebo captioned the post:

"A police station with working hours and where one has to knock before entering. It’s after nine and the burglar gates are still locked. #sabcnews"

Many people headed to the comment section to air their frustrations over that particular police station and residents from the area gave insight into its severe shortcomings. Others are completely fed up with the way police in South Africa handle their jobs and say they are basically employed to certify documents.

Source: Briefly.co.za