A robbery and murder in Duduza has exposed a dangerous trend of illegal moneylending involving stolen SASSA cards and PINs used as collateral

SASSA is intensifying efforts with law enforcement to crack down on these loan sharks and protect vulnerable beneficiaries

In a comment to Briefly News, SASSA urged grant recipients not to share their SASSA cards or PINs

SASSA is clamping down on illegal moneylenders who are using grant cards as collateral. Image: Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Ekurhuleni – The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has intensified its efforts to curb illegal moneylending and protect grant beneficiaries after a robbery and murder incident in Duduza, where SASSA cards and PINs were stolen.

The incident involved a suspected loan shark who was killed near his home. Several SASSA cards were allegedly found in his possession, believed to have been held as collateral from beneficiaries who borrowed money from him.

One affected recipient, Gogo Nompi Mtetwa, expressed her deep concern to Briefly News:

“I’ve been borrowing money from that man for years. Now that he’s gone and my card and PIN are missing, I don’t know what to do.

“The grant money alone is not enough,” she said.

SASSA urges beneficiaries to protect their cards and report exploitation

SASSA spokesperson Sesame Kgabi has called on all grant recipients and procurators to be vigilant and to never share their SASSA cards or PINs with anyone, including family members, friends, or informal lenders.

“Practices such as handing over your SASSA card as collateral are illegal and put you at serious risk,” said Kgabi.

“We encourage all beneficiaries to report lost or stolen cards immediately to SASSA or the South African Post Office.”

Kgabi added that SASSA is working with multiple entities, including law enforcement, the National Credit Regulator, the South African Post Bank, and the National Prosecuting Authority. These collaborations are aimed at cracking down on illegal lending and ensuring that harsh penalties are given to offenders.

SASSA urged grant recipients not to share their grant cards or PINs after a murdered man was found in possession of stolen cards. Image: SASSA News

Know your rights: SASSA services are free

SASSA emphasised that their services are free of charge and that any form of exploitation or misuse of grants must be reported to SASSA or the South African Police Service (SAPS) immediately.

The agency urged community members and the media to help raise awareness about the risks of informal lending and to encourage the responsible and lawful use of social grants.

Beneficiaries affected by theft or exploitation are encouraged to visit their nearest SASSA office for assistance in securing and restoring access to their funds.

40% of South Africans get a social grant from SASSA

In May 2025, Briefly News reported that the General Household Survey revealed that 25.4 million people in South Africa benefited from a social grant.

The survey, released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, focused on a variety of subjects affecting citizens, including education, health, access to services and facilities, and quality of life.

But several South Africans disagreed with the statistics. Many argued that a lot of foreigners were also benefiting from the grants. One person said: “It's not proper to say South Africans, but rather people living in South Africa. Because the stats also include immigrants, mostly illegal, who are benefiting from these grants.”

