A tragic collision in Cape Town, involving a SAPS van and a Checkers Sixty60 delivery rider, resulted in the driver's death

Public response on social media has been intense, with many criticising SAPS for alleged reckless driving

The incident also fueled calls from community leaders and activists for improved police driver training

South Africans reacted with outrage and called for accountability and improved road safety after a SAPS van collided with and killed a Checkers Sixty60 delivery rider in Bellville, Cape Town.

A Checkers Sixty60 driver died after a tragic Bellville collision with a SAPS van, igniting national calls for justice. Image: Issarawat Tattong / Artem

Source: Getty Images

A shocking incident in Bellville, Cape Town, has prompted a nationwide outcry after footage emerged of a collision involving a South African Police Service (SAPS) van and a Checkers Sixty60 delivery rider. According to multiple eyewitness accounts and video evidence, the incident occurred on Voortrekker Road on Monday afternoon, June 23, and tragically resulted in the death of the delivery driver.

In a TikTok video posted by user @cchaynie, the clip shows the scooter stuck under the police van. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Shoprite’s Checkers brand, which operates the Sixty60 delivery service, also expressed heartfelt condolences to the family.

Netizens question who's to blame

Public reaction has been swift and intense. On Facebook and Twitter, users heavily criticised SAPS, demanding full transparency and accountability. In Cape Town ETC’s TikTok origin posts, angry locals accused the officer of reckless driving, while others cautioned against emotional responses pending IPID’s final findings.

Community leaders and activists have also fueled calls for improved police driver training after the incident. Others note that motorcycles and delivery riders are especially vulnerable road users and urge SAPS to implement safer driving policies when operating in civilian traffic. Meanwhile, the story has shed light on road safety, delivery riders’ rights, and police responsibility in traffic.

A fatal crash in Bellville between a SAPS van and a Checkers Sixty60 driver led to the rider’s death and public uproar. Image: @cchaynie

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Mercy Whiskey said:

"I don't know you, but you died trying to work for your family to have bread on the table. So sad."

Ms Haaniem said:

"The Checkers Sixty60 drivers are very reckless on the roads, especially in the Rylands area. Worse than the taxis."

Dipuo asked:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace. It’s so sad. Where is this place?"

Nyiko | Travel & Lifestyle added:

"I wish they could get their route. The Checkers drivers' driving is something else. Sometimes I wonder if they have original driver’s licenses."

MISSJ JOJO wrote:

"Did the officer get arrested for this accident? Because he took an innocent life."

Johanbouwer38 wrote:

"The police were first on the accident scene."

Jeanette added:

"If I remember correctly, the first accident involved a police vehicle, and now the second one also involves a police vehicle. Makes one wonder."

Kurt Garfunkel said:

"Another life of a foreigner gone... Sad."

Georgie Calverley added:

"Cops don't even stop for red traffic signs."

Enigma2705 said:

"Regardless of who caused the accident, it is still tragic."

Sharon wrote:

"I think the police were wrong, not the Sixty60 guy, but I hope they’re all okay and no one is hurt."

Zandi said:

"But police also drive badly on the road, guys."

Watch the TikTok video below:

