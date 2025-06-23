Global site navigation

“They Don’t Care About Our Safety”: Woman’s Video Showing Sparks in Moving Taxi Outrages SA
People

“They Don’t Care About Our Safety”: Woman’s Video Showing Sparks in Moving Taxi Outrages SA

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A South African woman shared a TikTok video showing sparks of electricity inside a moving taxi
  • The viral clip has raised concerns about the safety of minibus taxis, with viewers questioning their roadworthiness
  • Safety advocates are calling for stricter regulations and better enforcement to ensure taxis are roadworthy and safe for passengers

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A South African woman recently left netizens both amused and alarmed after she shared a TikTok video capturing visible sparks of electricity inside a moving taxi.

A woman showcased sparks in a moving taxi, causing mixed reactions online.
A woman’s video showing sparks in a moving taxi sparked mixed reactions online. Image: @christian_zayelle/ TikTok and TheGIFT777/Getty Images
Source: TikTok

Woman shows sparks during a taxi ride

The bizarre moment was posted by the woman herself under the handle @christian_zayelle, which has since gone viral, raising questions about public transport safety across the country.

In the clip, the woman is seen seated inside the taxi when a sudden electric spark flashes from what seems to be an exposed wire or faulty connection. She placed her feet firmly on the ground, sitting in shock, her face filled with disbelief. The video is captioned with a mix of humour and concern. The woman jokes about the potential danger while subtly calling out the condition of some minibus taxis operating on the roads, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"Sofela etaxini one day."

Mzansi social media users flooded the comments section, expressing a mix of laughter and outrage. Many shared similar experiences of being in poorly maintained taxis, while others expressed worry about the lack of regular vehicle inspections. Some joked that she had just unlocked “a new level of danger” in the taxi industry.

One person said the following in the comments:

“When the spark follows you" after dumping your boyfriend."

The taxi operators have yet to respond to the viral video, but safety advocates have long called for stricter regulations and enforcement to ensure that commuter vehicles are roadworthy. The incident has reignited discussions around passenger safety, especially with many South Africans relying on taxis as their primary mode of transport.

While the woman was unharmed, viewers hope her post serves as a wake-up call for improved maintenance and accountability within the sector. As the clip continues to make rounds online, it highlights the urgent need for reform in Mzansi’s public transport system.

Take a look at the video below:

SA weighs in on taxi antics

South Africans are expressing concern over recent taxi antics, as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

K To The Second Letter said:

"People who don't report these kind of taxis are part of the problem."

GP straight added:

"We will talk about the sparks later. Where did you buy those flame-resistant shoes?"

Rolivhuwa Ethan Mukwevho expressed:

"You look so calm that I’d be out of that car the moment I noticed it."

Walleed Alberrtn cracked a joke, saying:

"Brought some spark into your life."

Minister BM Jesus Saves shared:

"This happened to me in a taxi, and I told the driver he said waphapha why worry about things that don't involve me."

The woman responded by saying:

"They don't care about our safety."
A woman’s video showing sparks in a moving taxi sparked mixed reactions online.
A woman showcased sparks in a moving taxi, causing mixed reactions online. Image: @christian_zayelle
Source: TikTok

4 Briefly News taxi drama stories

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: