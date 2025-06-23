A South African woman shared a TikTok video showing sparks of electricity inside a moving taxi

The viral clip has raised concerns about the safety of minibus taxis, with viewers questioning their roadworthiness

Safety advocates are calling for stricter regulations and better enforcement to ensure taxis are roadworthy and safe for passengers

A South African woman recently left netizens both amused and alarmed after she shared a TikTok video capturing visible sparks of electricity inside a moving taxi.

A woman’s video showing sparks in a moving taxi sparked mixed reactions online. Image: @christian_zayelle/ TikTok and TheGIFT777/Getty Images

Woman shows sparks during a taxi ride

The bizarre moment was posted by the woman herself under the handle @christian_zayelle, which has since gone viral, raising questions about public transport safety across the country.

In the clip, the woman is seen seated inside the taxi when a sudden electric spark flashes from what seems to be an exposed wire or faulty connection. She placed her feet firmly on the ground, sitting in shock, her face filled with disbelief. The video is captioned with a mix of humour and concern. The woman jokes about the potential danger while subtly calling out the condition of some minibus taxis operating on the roads, saying:

"Sofela etaxini one day."

Mzansi social media users flooded the comments section, expressing a mix of laughter and outrage. Many shared similar experiences of being in poorly maintained taxis, while others expressed worry about the lack of regular vehicle inspections. Some joked that she had just unlocked “a new level of danger” in the taxi industry.

One person said the following in the comments:

“When the spark follows you" after dumping your boyfriend."

The taxi operators have yet to respond to the viral video, but safety advocates have long called for stricter regulations and enforcement to ensure that commuter vehicles are roadworthy. The incident has reignited discussions around passenger safety, especially with many South Africans relying on taxis as their primary mode of transport.

While the woman was unharmed, viewers hope her post serves as a wake-up call for improved maintenance and accountability within the sector. As the clip continues to make rounds online, it highlights the urgent need for reform in Mzansi’s public transport system.

Take a look at the video below:

SA weighs in on taxi antics

South Africans are expressing concern over recent taxi antics, as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

K To The Second Letter said:

"People who don't report these kind of taxis are part of the problem."

GP straight added:

"We will talk about the sparks later. Where did you buy those flame-resistant shoes?"

Rolivhuwa Ethan Mukwevho expressed:

"You look so calm that I’d be out of that car the moment I noticed it."

Walleed Alberrtn cracked a joke, saying:

"Brought some spark into your life."

Minister BM Jesus Saves shared:

"This happened to me in a taxi, and I told the driver he said waphapha why worry about things that don't involve me."

The woman responded by saying:

"They don't care about our safety."

A woman showcased sparks in a moving taxi, causing mixed reactions online. Image: @christian_zayelle

Source: Briefly News