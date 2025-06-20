Johannesburg Student's Viral TikTok Video Sheds Light on Struggles of Studying in Shared Spaces
A dedicated university student in Johannesburg has gone viral after a video showed her studying under difficult circumstances.
Student uses phone torch after roommate turns off light
The young lady took to her TikTok account under the handle @reneilweselbymaila on June 21, 2025, to share her encounter with her roommate, sparking a buzz online.
In the video, @reneilweselbymaila is seen using only the light from her phone’s torch after her roommate turned off the main light to sleep. The emotional moment, shared on social media, has sparked widespread discussion across Mzansi about student life, academic pressure, and access to resources.
In the now-viral clip, the student is seen sitting upright on her bed with her books, a small flashlight balanced on her phone. According to the post’s caption, the roommate had turned off the room’s overhead light to go to bed early because she no longer qualified to write the exams.
The roommate, whose academic year was reportedly cut short due to failed modules or insufficient coursework, had no reason to continue with exam preparations, a reality that’s become all too common in student residences across the country. In contrast, @reneilweselbymaila was left to improvise and continue preparing for her exams despite the difficult lighting conditions.
Social media users praised the student for her resilience and commitment, with many expressing admiration for her drive and focus.
Some users also highlighted the emotional toll on both students, one continuing despite the odds and the other grappling with academic exclusion.
The footage gained over 1.7 million views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication. It has reignited conversations around mental health, academic support, and inequality in tertiary education, with calls for institutions to provide more flexible study areas or lighting solutions in shared rooms.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to the student’s viral TikTok video
The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many calling out the roommate on her behaviour, while some shared their own experiences with roommates who did not qualify for examinations.
Mama ka boyz said:
"Mine was opposite, she did not qualify but encouraged me to study, she would even cook and clean so that I had fewer chores, tiranhi masibile I still love her beyond."
Jolies0fy3 shared:
"The way I would stand up and switch it back on."
Abby wrote:
"Been there..Went to the library to go and study, also would go and study in the bathroom. Passed with flying colours. Saw her three years ago working at Shoprite and she was so shocked to see me in my uniform as a registered nurse."
MaTee expressed:
"She wanted a reaction so she could project her anger on you. Good job for not reacting."
Ellie commented:
"She wants to sleep, please. ..leave her alone, I would do the same thing. I can't sleep with the lights on."
