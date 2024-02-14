A clip of a res in KwaZulu-Natal has gone viral on TikTok, and people are not pleased with the dormitory's structure

The place looked untidy; the ceilings were undone, and the pupils' rooms had mattresses and a wooden table

The online community reacted to the video in shock as they rushed to the comments to express their thoughts on the subject

A video of a res in KwaZulu-Natal is making rounds on social media, and people are not impressed with the architectural design.

A TikTok video shows res in KwaZulu-Natal that is in poor condition. Image: @lungilezoshow

Source: TikTok

A badly built-up res in KZN

@lungilezoshow shared a video on TikTok, in the clip, one can see a wooden table with Shoprite plastic on the table and one piece of totile paper. Pictures were on the wall in that same area, and the ceiling looked undone. As the video progresses, @lungilezoshow showcases the different rooms with various mattresses and wooden tables.

The res had no architectural design and lacked basic structure and elements that learners may need in their student accommodation room. The place was in a poor condition.

Watch the video below:

SA is not impressed with the res structure

The video attracted over 57K views, thousands of likes and many comments from online users as they flocked to the comments to express their concerns about how the student accommodation was built.

Vusani Mzila said:

"Why are there windows inside? Where’s the ceiling? Sicela ukubona bathroom."

Akhonamathemba wrote:

"No ways ngathi ijele."

AM commented:

“Why is the world so wicked?”

rethag0at shared:

"That roof when it rains."

Simphiwe simply said:

"What On Earth?"

