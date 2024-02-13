A couple from the Eastern Cape transformed their living space into a stunning paradise

The two replaced their old shack with another one that was built with more substantial material and was more spacious than the first one

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the pair for their amazing work

Gqeberha couple replaced their shack with a bigger and stronger one, leaving Mzansi amazed. Images: @asaklaas12

Eastern Cape wife and husband decided to get rid of their shack, replacing it with another shack built with stronger material.

@asaklaas12 shared a video on her TikTok, showcasing the process. At the beginning of the clip, the woman captures her shack before the builders demolish it. It looked fairly old from the outside. She didn't provide an inside tour.

As the video progresses, the men are seen at work, building the new shack for the couple. Towards the end, the lady reveals the end product, which left many social media users with one hand in their mouth.

From the inside, the shack looked like a house made with bricks. It had lovely wooden floors. The interior was modern.

Couple replace shack with stunning idea

Watch the inspirational TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the result

Social media users couldn't help but stan the couple for their amazing work.

@Thapi was speechless:

"I wanna talk but I'm so speechless. This needs a long hand shake."

@MrsVee shared:

"Rented for 10 years till we got a stand to build a shack and found peace. Now we building two rooms till we are done. They, laughing no competition, we will finish☺️"

@Zkamveri applauded:

"Congratulations mama❤️such a beautiful home."

@Chelly_1963 impressed:

"Wow this is absolutely stunning! My daughter just sent me the link to come watch, I would move into this home anyway and leave the rental property!!!!"

@kholofelo_koele congratulated:

"So impressive. Well done "

