A clip of an epic home transformation went viral on social media as people were amazed by the man's work

The video showed how the gent renovated the shack to become a steady house by using wood and other materials

The clip got a lot of attention from those who could not stop raving about the extraordinary work the man did

A video of a shack being transformed into a cosy home is making rounds on TikTok, and people were amazed.

In a TikTok video, this young man transformed a shack into a cosy house. Image: @the.shack.special

Source: TikTok

Online users amazed as man turns shack into house

A TikTok video posted by @the.shack.special showcased the process from the ground up. The man showed people some materials he used to create the little house. The young man used wood to cover up the shack. At the end of the video, the gentleman painted the house yellow and white.

The video has gathered over 294.2 viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gushed over the man's work

Many people loved the upgraded home as they took to the comments section, thanking the gentleman for his great work, while others inquired about services from the young man.

User said:

"No, you didn't. I'm impressed."

Mpho M wrote:

"This is beautiful. One question, would there not be rats issues? Or is there something you use to prevent them?"

T@Nems wished the young man well by saying:

"I pray that God keeps on blessing your hands....you are good, my brother."

To which he responded by adding:

"I feel very honoured to hear such words. You're much appreciated. A lot. God bless you too."

Nomasonto105 simply said:

"Yhoo God's talent."

UserNGSG added:

"Trendsetter.....talent skills yewena - bringing decency to ur ppl.......God bless ur hand."

