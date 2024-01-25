A man posted a few pictures of his upgrades to his shack, with some incredible results on display

He shared the photos to the Facebook group, "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen", where people show off their own hard work on their small homes

Netizens came through to the comments sections to show support and praise him for his hard work

A man showed off his upgrades to his shack, Mzansi gave their opinions on his progress. Source: Facebook/ Khayalethu Mkhize KamaMgenge

Source: Facebook

The process of adding upgrades to your home is an expensive one, with many people taking a long time to get to where they want to be.

On the Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen, various people share their own upgrade to their shacks or informal housing.

Putting in the work

A man posted the work he had put into his shack to make it a cozy home, using scrap to create a neat doorway leading into a small but beautiful home.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The man showed off the upgrade he made to the interior of his shack. Source: Khayalethu Mkhize KamaMgenge

Source: Facebook

Giving support and advice

Netizens came to the comments to praise his progress on his new and improved shack, with many also advising on what direction he could go in.

Xolani Ngidi spread the love:

"Keep at it. You'll get to the finish line."

Dichabe Mapule commented:

"Not bad at all."

Pablo Azania praised his progress:

"Steady effort and progress. Keep up the good work."

Nqabayethongo Kasnuka congratulated him and shared some advice:

Nice one. You can also use boxes to cover the wall and then put black bags on top to prevent the heat and the wind as well."

Luke Tembo liked what he had done for his outside area:

"A little makeover outside."

Mavis Motaung applauded his progress:

"Nice one young man"

Gauteng Lady With Well-Kept Shack Has People in Awe of How Responsible She Is

In another Briefly News article, a young lady in Gauteng has impressed people with how well she takes care of her one-roomed shack.

The woman shared pictures of the space, with lovely bedding atop the bed, in a popular social media group. Netizens admired how responsible the 22-year-old was and the look of her space, which she clearly took great care of.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News