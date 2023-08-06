A young lady in Gauteng has impressed people by how well she takes care of her one-roomed shack

The momma shared pictures of the space, with lovely bedding atop the bed, in a popular social media group

Netizens admired how responsible the 22-year-old was and the look of her space, which she clearly took great care of

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A hard-working young woman residing in Gauteng has impressed many people after sharing images of her one-roomed shack online.

Tshêdy Tsêlèlï is a lady in Gauteng who takes good care of her one-roomed shack. Image: Tshêdy Tsêlèlï.

Source: Facebook

Although the momma's space was small, the area was well organised and looked neat.

The bedding within the place also looked lovely and clean, with all items in their place.

Gauteng lady proud of neat home shares photos of room online

Facebook user, Tshêdy Tsêlèlï posted her photos on the highly interactive public group, 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen', where people normally exchange interior decor ideas and tips.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lovely lady captioned her post:

"My room. I'm 22 years old."

Here is a picture from her post:

Lady's well-kept room in shack garners attention of people who wish her well

Tshêdy received lovely compliments on her post.

Here are some top reactions:

Nondue Dlamini said:

"I'm 30 and I own nothing, just children. No job, no marriage. Well done, sis."

Vania Makgady wrote:

"You are 22 with responsibilities. I respect you, dear."

Conny Ferguson reacted:

"Wow, girl. When I was 22, I was staying under my parent's roof asking for a R2 for a Knorrox cube. Nice."

Wendy Lurato remarked:

"Some of you are jealous because you are 30 yet you don't even have a bed to call your own. Baby girl, well done. Soon you will be owning a house."

Mother of 1 shows off keys and stunning home, over 120 netizens wish her well for achievement

Meanwhile, in another inspiring home-related story, Briefly News wrote about a mommy who impressed people after posting photos of her new home on social media, with her pictures wowing many.

The beautiful sis proudly held the key to her crib and thanked God for her wonderful accomplishment. Many people left sweet messages on the post and expressed how much they loved the space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News