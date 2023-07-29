A gorgeous young lady garnered attention on social media after posting pictures of her lovely home

The space had many touches of minty green, including her bedroom, which looked immaculate and welcoming

Commenters shared their views on the home and seemed to love the colour scheme and elements of green throughout

One Mzansi lady has proudly flaunted her talent for interior decor by showing off her home online.

Koketso Mohlala's beautiful home had a minty green theme. Image: Koketso Mohlala.

The young woman's place looked amazing and stylish, with a minty green theme throughout. Every area in her home was spotless and seemed very classy and beautiful.

Lady posts photos of stylish home online

Facebook user, , shared pictures of her home on the 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen' Facebook group, which is highly interactive and inspirational.

In the caption of the post, the beautiful woman indicated that it was the first time she had shared her space in the group.

Here is a picture from the post:

Netizens love pictures of young lady's home

Many Facebook users had lovely things to say about the green colour that complemented her place beautifully.

According to Ideal Home, minty green is a lovely new neutral that gives any home a welcoming aesthetic.

Here are some of the best reactions from netizens:

Sisasenkosi Mahlangu said:

"Absolutely gorgeous! l love it and that's a unique colour."

Palesa Moji wrote:

"Your home is so cosy. The colour combinations are something else."

Natasha Gouws shared:

"You've got a beautiful home."

Michelle Veldtsman adored the place:

"Love your colours."

Siphiwe Tshuma had a suggestion:

"Absolutely gorgeous! Add some art pieces."

