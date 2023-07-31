A viral video of a large double-storey house under construction has been doing the rounds on social media

The video posted on TikTok shows the house and various building materials scattered around the site

Many South Africans were impressed by the house and flooded the post with positive comments

South African netizens were left in awe after a woman took to social media to show off a video of an impressive home under construction.

A video of a massive home under construction had people intrigued. Image: @indoni24/TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok shows the massive double-storey property which is still a work in progress.

The cost of building a house can also vary depending on the size and complexity of the house, the finishes that are used, and the location of the house. According to Business Tech.

The average cost of building a typical 3-bedroom house in South Africa is R1. 5 million – ranging from R7 900 to R15 000 per square metre, depending on the location.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the video with fascination

slindilezungu855 wrote:

"Kodwa Pearl ."

timeless responded:

"Can I see the drawing of the final product, please I am an engineer? It looks fascinating."

Kaukgelo wrote:

"Great stuff, it doesn't matter how difficult the economic climate is, some people are pushing, great stuff ."

MaNzuzaKaMvelase commented:

"Sebenzile mntasekhaya ."

B4 Bongie said:

"Phansi kwezintaba, yes darling congrats."

Mary-Jane Mphahlele replied:

"This but a farmhouse style ."

