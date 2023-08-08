Lindiwe Dikana's house on the award-winning Mzansi Magic show The River has been listed on property sites

This comes following the reports that the show, which has been running for many years is finally coming to an end

The stunning mansion with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, four garages, and two cottages is going for a cool R11.5 million

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The Dikana house on the popular South African telenovela The River has been put up for sale following the announcement that the show was coming to an end. The stunning mansion located in Ruimsig is going for R11.5 million.

The Dikana house on 'The River' has been put up for sale. Image: @sindi_dlathu and @mzansi_cribs

Source: Instagram

The Dikana house on The River for sale

The River viewers now have the opportunity to buy the house that they saw on their favourite show for years. The stunning mansion which belonged to Lindiwe Dikana played by Sindi Dlathu has been listed on property sites.

According to a post on Mzansi Cribs on Instagram, the Ruimsig mansion is going for a cool 11.5 million. The mansion which boasts seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, four garages, two cottages, a lavish garden and an uphill driveway was used on the show for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zimoja noted that Tshedza Pictures bought the property from celebrity property manager TT Mbah in 2018 sorely for the show. However, the production company listed the home for sale after confirmation that The River was in its final season.

Mzansi react to the Dikana house being listed

The news of the Dikana house being put up for sale confirmed to The River fans that the show is truly coming to an end. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from peeps. Some are saying instead of selling the house, Tshedza Pictures should add it on AirBnB.

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"This feels like the end of an era Lindiwe Dikana’s house is up for sale "

@moh_jovial commented:

"Does it come with the furniture?"

SA reacts after AKA's family is asked to remove his belongings from his Bryanston rented home

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA is a topic of discussion on social media once again following reports that he was renting, not owning the Bryanston house he was living in.

Many South Africans thought AKA owned the house he was living in. The late rapper was flamboyant and used to flaunt his cars and home on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News