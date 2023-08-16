A Mzansi woman is giving a step to step guide for people who want to buy a house but cannot afford to

The South African government has created a housing subsidy called Flisp for people who earn as little as R 3 500 a month

People were shocked that this was even a possibility and flocked to the comment section to inquire more about this grant

A Mzansi woman is plugging South Africans with tips on how to get a government subsidy for housing.

A Mzansi businesswoman who works in real estate development has shared that government actually has a housing subsidy for low-income earners.

Government housing subsidy for low-income earners

Nicolette Mashile is known to share posts that plug South Africa with financially savvy information aimed at empowering others. In the video, which has gained significant attraction, she says the lower you earn, the more money you can get.

The housing subsidy called Flisp has certain terms and conditions, but if you qualify, it guarantees you a roof over your head owned by you.

Mzansi intrigued about how to unlock a government housing subsidy

People across the country flocked to the comment section to learn more about this housing subsidy.

Many were not convinced that this was true, while some asked for more details:

@Thandie_xix raised questions:

"Which Bank will approve a home loan for someone earning 3.5k?"

@lelozwiii commented:

"The ANC is pulling out all the stops for their re-election campaign."

@DitiroActs shared his experience:

"I bought my first property in 2021 and applied for this grant. It works, guys."

@Ezra said:

"Also, you need to have someone dependent on you. That’s how I didn’t qualify."

@Refilwe Relo Latakgo was also sceptical:

"Who offers a home loan for a salary of R3500 reye le Rona."

@thembizulu said:

"True, I got R56 000 in 2021."

South African woman inspires with story of buying her 1st home and all the challenges that came with it

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a gorgeous Mom who took a leap of Faith and bought her first home, but it hasn't been easy.

In an inspiring TikTok video, she shared pictures and footage of her new home and some of her struggles.

People took to the comments section to reassure the woman that she had made the right decision.

