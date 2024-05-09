Basetsana Kumalo had followers in their feelings over her sweet note to her son, Kgositsile

The former beauty queen marked her young man's 12th birthday with a lengthy message celebrating his life and impact on her own

Mzansi showed love to young Kgositsile and wished him well on his special day

Basetsana Kumalo wrote a sweet post celebrating her son's 12th birthday. Images: basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Basetsana Kumalo recently penned a heartfelt message celebrating her son Kgositsile's birthday. Having recently celebrated her own, the former Miss South Africa honoured her son and reminisced on his birth and blessed his life with all the goodness God has to offer.

Basetsana Kumalo celebrates son's birthday

Our fave, Basetsana Kumalo, has a way with words and recently announced her son's birthday to her followers.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bassie shared a video montage of photos and clips throughout her son, Kgositsile's life as she wished him well on his special day.

The former beauty queen never fails to strike a chord with her messages, whether she's in the middle of a legal battle or when she's celebrating life. Her latest post spoke of how much of a blessing Kgosi is in her and his family's lives:

"My king, uShaka Kgositsile, the second I held you in my hands, you changed my life forever. You have brought immeasurable joy to us. It’s such a privilege and marvel to see you come into your own.

"May goodness and mercy follow you all the days of your life. Happy 12th birthday, my beautiful child. God bless you today and always."

Mzansi shows love to Basetsana Kumalo's son

Netizens gathered to wish Kgositsile a happy birthday:

South African media personality, Nandi Madida said:

"Happy birthday, young champ!"

johanna.makgalemele showed love to Kgositsile:

"Happiest of birthdays to my godson, Kgosi. The coolest kid I know at 12 years old. The one who wiped our tears, truly a gift from God."

pmanong wrote:

"Beautiful, ausi Bassie, you’re such a great mother, happy birthday to your son."

shirlelegance blessed Kgosi:

"Happy 12th birthday, Kgosi. May God's love and grace be with you every step of the way."

royalqueennandi posted:

"Happy birthday to the young and handsome man. God continue to bless and cover him."

Lamiez Holworthy celebrates son's birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lamiez Holworthy-Morule's post on her son's first birthday.

The radio personality blessed the day her baby boy, Leano Laone, was born and showed love to her husband, Khuli Chana, for his presence in their lives.

