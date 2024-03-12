Lamiez Holworthy has celebrated her son Leano-Laone Zion Morule's first birthday

The DJ penned a very sweet and heartfelt birthday message to express her never-ending love for her bundle of joy

Mzansi wished the little man a happy birthday, with many noting the striking resemblance with his father, Khuli Chana

Being a mother is one of life's greatest milestones. For Lamiez Holworthy, she welcomed her first born a year ago, and has spoken about her journey many times on social media.

Lamiez Holworthy penned a sweet message to her son Leano on his 1st birthday. Image: @lamiezholworhty

Source: Instagram

Lamiez celebrates son's 1st birthday

Taking to Instagram, Lamiez Holworthy posted a cute picture of her son Leano-Laone Zion Morule. This was in celebration of his first birthday.

The DJ then penned a very sweet and heartfelt birthday message to express her never-ending love for her bundle of joy.

“And just like that, it’s been a whole year since I met the biggest piece of my heart. My son, Ngwana o waka Omphile Serithi. Ke Lehumo laka. Proof that God exists. I have no words. Well, at least not enough to express my love. God lives!!! Modimo o teng-Ke bona ka Leano.”

Mzansi wishes Leano a happy 1st birthday

Mzansi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Leano, with many observing and noting the striking resemblance with his father, rapper Khuli Chana.

Commenting under @MDNnews' post, this is what SA had to say:

@NtateWilliams:

"Happy birthday to the son."

@CalliePhakathi:

"Ncwoo he is a perfect combination of both the parents."

@Dingswayo_N:

"So handsome boy boy."

@SHEMBELUNGA;

"Kid look exactly like his father."

@stallionheat:

"Bro, the baby looks like his father."

