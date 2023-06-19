Celebrity couple Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana have finally shown off their son's face

The couple welcomed Leano Zion Morule three months ago and have introduced his face to the world

Mzansi cannot stop gushing over the adorable boy's face, and some noticed the striking resemblance to Khuli Chana

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and rapper Khuli Chana have finally shown off their son Leano Zion’s cute face, leaving Mzansi in awe. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana finally let the world see their three-month-old son's face.

According to ZAlebs, the celebrity couple welcomed Leano Zion back in March 2023 but only announced his arrival on 9 April.

Lamiez gushes over husband Khuli Chana, shows off Leano's cute face

In celebration of Father's Day, Lamiez Holworthy gushed over her husband, Khuli Chana and said she is indebted to him.

This was when she posted Leano's face with his father.

"Words fail me Wame, I will forever be indebted to you for giving me a gift so big that I know and see God’s presence in my life every day that I get to mother this beautiful little guy. Happy Father’s Day @khulichana01. We love you."

Khuli responded to the message and said:

"Thank you, couldn’t have done without you."

Khuli pens a loving note to Leano and his daughter on his special day

Khuli, a father of two, penned a loving note to his children as he celebrated Father's Day.

"You are my pride and joy. I LOVE YOU. When you grow up a fatherless son, in many ways you have to raise yourself. There is no inti*mate model of who you want to become, so you’re always guessing because no one tells you what looks good on you, how to carry yourself, or provides approval.

"Boys who grow up in homes with absent fathers search the hardest to figure out what it means to be a man. I am true testament that GOD IS A FATHER TO THE FATHERLESS."

Check out his post below:

Mzansi gushes over Leano Zion

@znombona

"What a gorgeous baby I could literally eat him."

@gugu.khathi said:

"Yoh I’m here for that bundle of joy, hle what a brief meeting."

@dimakatso.emily said:

"Yoooh nonopi bathong, sisi your boy looks exactly like your hubby shame. Handsome boy."

@umbali_wethu said:

"Oh my gosh. Now I understand when you always say you can’t wait to get home. He is so yummy."

@katlego_motshosi said:

"Baby Leano is officially my new favourite person."

Lamiez and Khuli's chemistry caught on camera

Briefly News previously reported that Lamiez Holworthy danced the night away with her husband Khuli Chana at a nightclub.

Lamiez shared a TikTok video of them letting loose and enjoying some away time during one of her gigs.

