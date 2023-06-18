South African comedian Trevor Gumbi took to social media to express how he feels on Father's Day

Trevor Gumbi took to Instagram to share a post on the day dedicated to dance all over the world

The actor made the day about his grandfather, and he explained why he didn't make the post about his father

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Trevor Gumbi showed his fans that he was much closer to his grandfather. The Entertainer wrote a Father's Day message on Instagram about his Grandad, who passed away.

Trevor Gumbi wrote a message to his late grandfather for Father's Day and had interesting words for his dad. Image: trevorgumbi

Source: Instagram

For the special day, Trevor did not hide how he feels about his dad. The post dedicated to his grandfather attracted hundreds of likes.

Trevor Gumbi wishes grandfather a heavenly Father's Day

Ses'Top La actor Trevor Gumbi made a heartfelt post about his grandfather on Father's Day. He captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Happy heavenly Father’s Day grandad. PS: I ain’t no snitch, but, your son kinda messed me up growing up. If y’all in the same place, please have a word with him, if not, it’s bygones"

South Africans discuss Father's Day on social media

Trevor Gumbi's post about his dad was relatable to some of his followers. And some people took to other social media platforms to share Father's Day messages.

rebekahjanegillespie's replied to Trevor's post:

"I could've wrote this myself as I have the same story."

@KinkyAfro_ZA tweeted:

"Dad and I share a passion for Cooking ... his favourite dish is a lamb curry served with sambals & roti #FathersDay."

@mortgagemesa posted:

"Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there who bring joy to our lives with their infamous dad jokes! Thank you for all the puns, one-liners, & cheesy jokes that never fail to make us laugh and cheer us up."

@sunrise_ss joked:

"Happy fathers' day to all my homies who bought me food before."

@cptpropertydad said:

"Dad's teach us many things but the real lesson is love."

@agobakwe_m wrote:

"Happy Fathers’ Day to all the present fathers, you guys inspire us to emulate the great work. I hope you guys enjoy it and get to see many more."

@Mnyamande28 applauded:

"Today is probably my last #FathersDay without a kid, in the meantime #HappyFathersDay to you Kings out there, keep up the good work."

Caring dad shares video of special time with daughter, Mzansi gets emotional

Bruefly News previously reported that this dad just wants to do right by his babies. Knowing what it feels like not to be loved, this man is ensuring that his kids get all the love he can possibly give. Seeing him spoil, his daughter had people in puddles.

Absent fathers are a huge issue which is causing long-term psychological traumas for many children worldwide. This dad refuses to be part of that statistic.

TikTok user @thabilephotographer shared a video of him collecting his baby girl from school and taking her for a day of spoils. They got pizza, her hair done and did some colouring in, what more could a little girl ask for?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News