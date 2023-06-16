An eye-catching university graduate showered her dad with an appreciation for his role in helping her reach graduation

In her post, she says she finally gets why her dad was being a dad all along

Mzansi thinks the young lady is suitably grateful for the way she was raised and people are sending sincere congratulations

Onkaa M made her dad proud on graduation day. She applauded the role he played in pushing her to success. Image: @missbrownss

A gorgeous young woman thanked her father on TikTok on her graduation day and gave him medals for being a strict father all of these years.

Her post went viral, reaching over one million views, and had the country loving on her adoration.

Achiever daughter thanks dad in TikTok post

Onkaa M captioned her touching and cute post as follows:

“Love him so much.”

An in-video caption had her expressing her understanding of why her father was tough on her all these years growing up.

In the video, the dad is shown putting the graduation gown on Onkaa M.

Her mother watches on proudly in the background while Daddy crowns his daughter’s head with the graduation cap. He then drapes her graduation stripes over her shoulder.

Onkaa M’s father steps aside and watches in pride while his daughter fixes her hair.

He is shown holding a bouquet of flowers, which he hands to his gorgeous princess, who seems pleased at the royal treatment. They then stand together to pose for a picture.

The video is part of a 10-video series in which she celebrates her graduation with her parents, who are overjoyed at her accomplishments.

Catch the video here:

Dad was not the only one who gave her flowers.

Mzansi says kudos to father and daughter

Mzansi also waxed lyrical about her achievements and her father’s strict parenting.

TikTokkers shared how they wished their fathers, who passed on, had been present during their graduations.

Navoshi was tickled pink by Onkaa M’s father’s carefulness in ensuring he does not mess her hair up. She laughed and said:

“Love your dad! He is a proud man; the way he placed your hat shows that he was extra careful not to mess up your hair.”

DaBestThereis congratulated her and envisioned himself doing the same for his kid. He chipped in:

“I pray God allows me to live long enough to do this for my daughter!”

Mrs Buchanan reminded Onkaa M of how much of a gem she was to her parents. She commended:

“He wants the best for you. You made him a proud dad for the rest of his life.”

Disshadiii applauded her and shared how this was a bittersweet moment for her. She added:

“I cried last week remembering how desperately I wanted my dad to witness my hooding, but he died.”

