A woman finished her studies and was handsomely rewarded by her loving parents at her graduation

The graduate was in her gown after walking the stage when she received a big present from her parents

People thought it was heartwarming to see the woman receive the adorable brand-new Mini Cooper

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One TikTok video shows that she finally got a car after finishing her studies. The lady was floored when she saw the pricey gift she got.

A TikTok video showed how delighted a woman was to get a Mini Copper from her parents. Image: @pru_kobo

Source: TikTok

The video of the gift being unveiled for over 50 000 likes. People were invested in the video, and it got hundreds of comments.

Mini Cooper as graduation gift get over 500k views on TikTok video

A graduate with proud parents @pru_kobo posted how happy she was when her parents uncovered her Mini Copper for getting a degree. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi applaud parent for spoiling graduate daughter with Mini Cooper

People love seeing parent spoil their children with cars. People commented that they loved how much effort the parents put to celebrate their daughter

noziphoduma560 wrote:

"Congratulations hun."

nomsydube98 commented:

"My dream car I've never been this happy for someone I don't even know. I pray for you and your family sisi may the lord cover you with his grace."

hlatseDali wrote:

"My son is doing his 1st year I'm saving for him this will be me bona that day UJ is gonna be on fire. Congratulations."

maninikoloba commented:

"My only child is such a committed 2nd year Accounting student I am asking God for this for her."

mandisadlamuka said:

"Who is chopping onions? Congrats."

"You are very blessed, my dear": Pretoria graduate gets a Mini Cooper for degree

Briefly News previously reported that while most graduates celebrate with family and friends, one recent graduate from Pretoria had an extra reason to rejoice.

TikTok user @phathumatshidza got a surprise for her academic accomplishments. She was gifted a brand new Mini Cooper for her graduation day.

The graduate uploaded the video of her loved ones, who gave her an unforgettable surprise to honour her achievement and to recognise her dedication. The Mini Cooper, renowned for its style, performance, and iconic design, symbolised her hard work and dedication.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News