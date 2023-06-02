One recent graduate from Pretoria had an extra reason to rejoice, her parents gifted her with a Mini Cooper

The young hun posted the video on social media, and peeps were impressed by the luxury gift she got just for getting her degree

Peeps were surprised and told her she was fortunate to get such a lush present just for graduating

Woman trends on TikTok for getting a luxury Mini Cooper. Images: @phathumatshidza/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While most graduates celebrate with family and friends, one recent graduate from Pretoria had an extra reason to rejoice.

Family spoils Pretoria Woman with a brand new Mini Cooper

TikTok user @phathumatshidza got a surprise for her academic accomplishments. She was gifted a brand new Mini Cooper for her graduation day.

The graduate uploaded the video of her loved ones, who gave her an unforgettable surprise to honour her achievement and to recognise her dedication. The Mini Cooper, renowned for its style, performance, and iconic design, symbolised her hard work and dedication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed. by the graduation gift extravaganza

The graduate's reaction was a mix of disbelief, joy, and tears of happiness. The unexpected reward symbolised the celebration of her academic success and served as a testament to the support and encouragement she received from her loved ones throughout her educational journey.

Peeps flooded the comment section with good wishes:

@KamogeloAfrika said:

"Congratulations, mama."

@Management commented:

"My biggest unrealistic wish. You are blessed, my dear."

@WhyTam said:

"My dream mini."

@Chopisticks commented:

"Yoh, lemme go chow books."

@MissC2 said:

"Your loved; I want to do this to my daughter also."

@Faff commented:

"Well deserved, beautiful."

@that_stiff_girl said:

"POV, this is your workplace, and you said WOW the whole night."

@Groove commented:

"We should show our parents, just like how they compare us to other kids, we must compete."

