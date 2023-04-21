The University of Zululand hosted its graduation ceremony, and a video had people in their feels as a family celebrated one guy

The TikTok is of the student's mother and his stepmother celebrating the graduate

Online users shared how it had them in their feels after seeing the close bond between the relatives

A University of Zululand graduate's family was waiting with open arms at his graduation. People loved the video of the close-knit family celebrating the man's huge achievement.

A University of Zululand graduate had his mother and stepmom by his side when he graduated. Image: mashabane003

Graduation season is an inspiring time in Mzansi. The TikTok of the touching family moment received 20 000 likes.

Mother of University of Zululand graduate waits to embrace son during ceremony

A TikTok posted by @mashabane003 shows a University of Zululand student walking off stage into his mother's arms. The video of how his mother waited in delight as he walked down was moving. Watch the video:

University of Zululand reveals women in video are his 2 mums

Netizens are often inspired during the April graduation season in Mzansi. People commented on how the man looked like he had a strong support system.

The man @Thandorh in the video later commented, saying the warm congratulations were from his biological mom and his stepmom.

pennywaka commented:

"Mama just made me cry. Tears of glory."

nonjabulo_ndlela_ii commented:

"Goosebumps."

user667865628339 commented:

"Tears of joy what a journey Lord . We thank u ngokusigcinela be ingane zethu what a joy."

Faneh-99 commented:

"We’re inspired guys congratulations."

Leko commented:

"I’m crying because my mother never shows this kind of excitement to my achievements."

Flair commented:

"Then when we come and marry him they hate us now I understand why, this is beautiful ❤️mama did a great job."

