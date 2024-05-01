Media personality Bonang Matheba has shared that she is in a happy relationship with her man

On Twitter (X), Bonang Matheba hinted that she is in love with her man by saying she is a lucky girlfriend

Inquisitive South African netizens reacted to the post positively, as many wondered who Bonang might be referring to

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bonang Matheba is in love, and she is letting the whole world know. The media personality recently took to her social media to brag about her love life.

Bonang Matheba is happy and in love, and the star is making it known. Image: @bonang

Source: Instagram

Bonang says she is lucky in love

Media icon Bonang Matheba spoke about how happy she is regarding her love life. On Twitter (X), Bonang spoke about her relationship with her man and how lucky she is.

"A lucky girlfriend," Bonang said and she added heart emojis.

Bonang has since deleted the post, but Briefly News took a screenshot.

Bonang Matheba shares that she is a lucky girlfriend on X. Image: @bonang via Twitter

Source: UGC

Why Bonang Matheba won't show her man

The star has been linked to several men in the industry, and when she started travelling to America a lot, she was rumoured to be in a relationship there.

Speaking to Drum, Bonang said fans would judge her man so that is why she chooses not to mention him.

“But I just feel, the last time I introduced someone to my fans and followers, things just went pear-shaped. Showing my relationships has never benefited me in any way. It has brought me worse than good, and I learned that the hard way.”

Bonang also mentioned that she thrives in her career when she does not talk about her love life. She also mentioned that she does not post on Instagram for validation.

However, fans continue to wonder who Bonang is talking about. Inquisitive fans are still trying to figure out who is the lucky man who whisked Bonang off her feet. Many reacted to the post with positive reactions.

Bonang looks gorgeous on L'Oréal Paris runway show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba stole the show at the L'Oréal Paris runway show for SA Fashion Week.

Queen B rocked a gold gown designed by trusted Biji La Maison, who has collaborated with Bonang on several pieces before. Bonang took fans' breath away with her stunning look as she closed the show off with a bang.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News