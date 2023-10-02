Bonang Matheba has the socials going crazy over her revelations that she has a man in her life

The media personality responded to a tweet about finding a soulmate and being ready to settle down, where Queen B revealed that she's found her own

Mzansi is cheering Bonang on for finding love, saying that they're happy for her

Fans are ecstatic after Bonang Matheba revealed that she has found her soulmate and is ready to settle down. Images: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba is out in the city of love, Paris and can't help but flaunt just how in love she is. The media personality recently responded to a tweet saying that she has found her soulmate and is seemingly over the moon and ready to settle down.

Fans sent love to Queen B for finally finding her perfect match after years of failed connections and public humiliation.

Bonang Matheba finds her soulmate

In a Twitter (X) post in response to user Buzwephema asking whether other users have found their soulmates, Bonang said she's found hers.

"Do you believe that you will find your soulmate and settle down?"

Bonang has been linked to some stars in the entertainment industry including late rapper, AKA as well as Nigerian musician, D'banj among others.

Her relationship with Kiernan was her most publicised and even the aftermath of their breakup caused a stir in the socials. Bonang was also in relationships with Slikour and DJ Euphonik both of which suffered messy endings.

For some time, B has dropped hints on social media regarding her love life and finally gave fans the lowdown on where she's at romantically:

"Yup. Finally found mine."

Mzasi celebrates Bonang finding love

Fans were extremely happy for Bonang for finding Mr. Right and sent sweet messages to her:

UAndise said:

"Love this for you miss B."

SimplyIvy29 responded:

"I love this for you fave."

bobronzee commented:

"Alilili!"

Bonang Matheba hits L'Oreal Paris runway

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Bonang Matheba walking the L'Oreal Paris runway in France.

The star is living it up in the land of love and fashion and has been giving fans much-needed content serving looks.

She recently topped trends after rocking Gucci from head to toe, where netizens were in awe of how classy she made the brand look.

