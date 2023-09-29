Rachel Kolisi is one hardworking lady, and she shared a video of her mowing the lawn at their new home in Paris

In the video, she cheerfully tackles the chore, showcasing her down-to-earth nature despite her husband Siya Kolisi's fame

Mzansi flocked to the comment section and celebrated her authenticity and humility in doing everyday tasks

Rachel Kolisi shared a video of her mowing her garden at their new place in Paris. Images: @Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi, the wife of South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi, has gained widespread admiration after she shared a video of her mowing the lawn at her Paris home.

Rachel Kolisi mowns the lawn

The heartwarming video has struck a chord with people across Mzansi who are celebrating her genuine nature.The video, which was posted on Instagram captures Rachel cheerful personailty as she takes on the task of mowing the lawn.

What makes this moment particularly noteworthy is her willingness to engage in ordinary chores, despite her husband's fame and success in the world of rugby.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises Rachel Kolisi's humility

Viewers from Mzansi and beyond have praised her humility and authenticity, finding her relatability both endearing and inspiring. Her video serves as a reminder that remaining true to oneself and embracing everyday responsibilities is a valuable trait, especially in a world that sometimes elevates extravagance and superficiality.

People shared their views in the comment section:

@cheslinkolbe joked:

"How much you charging Fam."

@elizabethseyffert shared:

"Yes! Welcome to Europe. Where you literally have to do EVERYTHING for yourself and the grass grows while you look at it. All jokes aside, you are doing really well. Living in foreign country is hard and the home sickness is real. But it is also an adventure."

@veronica10jvr commented:

"As a child we think chores are to punish us but its learning a skill becoming part of life."

@nthabsd complimented:

"Our South African Pride and JOY. Show them what you made of."

@tonyatjie said:

"I love the way you embrace life Rachel."

Rachel Kolisi explores Paris with kids

