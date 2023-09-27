A woman has shared her incredible journey from being a hot girlfriend to embracing the role of a devoted makoti

Her video ignited a lively discussion in Mzansi, with people divided over her appearance

Some admire her transformation and commend her partner's influence in elevating her life, while others have differing opinions on her looks

A makoti shared a video of how she looked before she got married versus how she dresses now. Images: @moonie_phiri

A makoti shared a TikTok video that has caught the attention of netizens across Mzansi. The woman shared her remarkable transformation from being a hot girlfriend to a beautiful, devoted wife.

Makoti flexes single days

In the TikTok video, user @moonie_phiri revealed her journey from being a hot girlfriend to becoming a devoted makoti. Her transformation caught the attention of Mzansi, sparking a debate about appearances.

The new bride expressed how she changed her ways for her husband and has become a retired groovist and is in full wifey mode.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi split on transformation video

In Mzansi, the TikTok video has divided people over the young lady's remarkable transformation. The video showcases her journey and the changes she's made in her life. At the same time, some people admire her transformation and the choices she's made in her relationship.

Others, however, had different opinions, particularly about her appearance.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@TiraM said:

"Yoh, at least he married you, girl."

@O shared:

"I would scream every morning I wake you."

@ketswe_Noxxy commented:

"He upgraded you, sis... Your mommy and wife era is giving."

@burna'sna’s girl joked:

"Bathong, another baddie down."

@comfort said:

"You look decent now."

@Lovver shared:

"He always knew the woman you were inside because nowadays it hard to find a wife. Anyways, congratulations."

Makoti's unrealistic duties spark debate

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman's TikTok video started an extensive discussion about the duties of a makoti after marriage.

In the video, she shares her experience cleaning the yard at her in-laws' house after getting married. People on social media have reacted differently to the clip, with many saying this was not how life should be.

Source: Briefly News