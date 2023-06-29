A young South African woman took to social media to share a video of herself as a young wife

In the TikTok video, the 17-year-old teenager showed herself in her role as a happily married woman

There are several things experts encourage young people to consider before getting married and netizens also shared their opinions

Marriage is a union of two people who share their lives, love each other, and take on the responsibilities that come with being a couple. While love is essential for a successful marriage, it is not enough on its own.

Some netizens wondered why a 17-year-old lady got married at such a young age. Image: @lylia_m2/TikTok

Couples must also be willing to work together, communicate effectively, and compromise. They must also be prepared to deal with the challenges that inevitably come up in any long-term relationship.

A young woman caused a stir online after sharing a video of herself as a 17-year-old wife.

In the TikTok video, @lylia_m2 is seen sporting a huge smile as she shows herself in different settings as a young wife. The makoti is seen cooking over an open fire, rocking her traditional print dresses, and just looking content with her life.

Watch the video below:

What experts have to say about getting married at a young age

According to Bartleby, getting married at a young age has negative effects to it, for instance, it can cause a quick divorce and that is because the couple might be immature and may have compatibility issues. Some young people think that getting married at a young age can give them more freedom and a better life than before.

Many studies suggested that people in their 20s haven't reached an emotional balance, Bride Story states. Therefore it is advisable to know your partner well and be willing to keep practising emotional stability together as a couple.

South African social media respond with congratulatory messages and opinions

Although some netizens responded with worry to the woman's post, with questions about her being ready for such a big commitment, many others simply congratulated her.

quezy said:

"Umshado uyisibusiso as long as you're happy ."

•Senah: asked:

"Ujahephi?"

Winotlha replied:

"Usemncane kabi."

Slindokuhle Nosipho Cele commented:

"Beyond blessed ❤️uziphathe kahle emzini."

Unami wrote:

"Mos iphi iRing?."

reitumetse._m said:

"This is what I wanted for myself, k odwa ngiyabona ukuthi ngizohluleka."

buhle M_vv replied:

"Got pregnant at the age of 17 nokushada ngangingashada shuthiour first child is 18 years and simbona esayingane kabi engafike ethini emzini."

OLwethu zungu responded:

"Ngiyakulandela nami oe."

