A video of a woman eating at a restaurant and at home has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip was shared online with the intention of showing how women before they become wives versus after they've tied the knot

A woman’s life undergoes a complete change after getting married and many netizens can relate to the video

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Getting married is a big commitment and perhaps one of the biggest life decisions we will make in life.

A makoti demonstrated how certain things change when a woman is married. Image: @makotiville/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African woman posted a video showing the changes in how she used to eat before and after getting married.

A video posted by @makotiville on TikTok shows a woman all dressed up and eating at a restaurant in a calm and lady-like manner before it switches to show her looking very comfortable with her undone, eating with her hands from a takeaway box.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A woman's life after marriage

According to Psychology Today, marriage is one of the most important events in a person’s life. Since married couples have to find ways to get along daily, it’s perhaps not surprising that they’d experience changes in their personality as they adapt to partnered life.

Bonobolgy states that a woman’s life changes completely, sometimes dramatically after she ties the knot. While her old roles continue to be as important, she has to shoulder new ones too. She is not just a daughter or sister anymore but a wife, a daughter-in-law, a house manager and, in the future, a mother too!

So, one can imagine how being mindful about whether she eats with her hands or utensils is far down the priority list.

Women relate to the changes experienced after marriage

Many women related to the video as they expressed how they felt marriage came with a lot of stress and changes.

user9685492449742 wrote:

"Ziyakhala."

Mrs M replied:

"Marriage is full of stress, you even forget yourself sometimes."

Mary-Jane Sekgantsho Makhubo responded:

"In marriage, you are comfortable with each other. You know each other. You do not have to front before your spouse."

@babypelo2022 commented:

"Guys, it's because kuningi guys ."

babalwalubanzimaq said:

"Yho guys this is me. Haike I finished it off by having 2kids in a space of 3years."

Pookie replied:

"This is so true."

Lydia Kavamba wrote:

"I remember ordering one egg and 440ml of coke but find me now i can eat the whole kitchen ."

Advocate of Self Love said:

"Coz the stress will make you forget yourself ."

Young white makoti trends for buying traditional outfits with mother-in-law

In another story, Briefly News reported that influencer Hadassa Dlamini shared a post about a day out with her mother-in-law, looking for traditional outfits.

The video was shared on TikTok and has gained close to 500 000 views in just a day. Peeps were amazed by the good relationship she shared with her husband's family.

She said:

"I love these so much. We also got some outfits for our daughter."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News