A white woman shopping with her black mother-in-law is trending for all the right reasons

Hadassa Dlamini is seen embracing her husband's Zulu culture by asking his mother for advice on what outfits to get

The Dlamini's are known on TikTok for showcasing their beautiful multi-racial family, and peeps are loving it

Young makoti Hadassa Dlamini trends for buying traditional outfits. Images: @Dlaminis/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Influencer Hadassa Dlamini shared a post about a day out with her mother-in-law, looking for traditional outfits.

The video was shared on TikTok and has gained close to 500 000 views in just a day. Peeps were amazed by the good relationship she shared with her husband's family.

She said:

"I love these so much. We also got some outfits for our daughter."

South Africans in love with the Dlamini's

People were so impressed by the love the family shared. Their relationship proves that things can improve when you embrace each other's culture and history. Mzansi has claimed the young white woman as their makoti. At the same time, others wanted to know where they could get the same clothes.

Here are some of the comments:

@ondekamtungwa said:

"Wamuhle makoti."

@NombuleloMiya commented:

"Mother in-law is my colleague."

@bontlemapoma said:

"You look so stunning in that dress mommy."

@melnitapeters said:

"These Dlamini's make me crave a Zulu man."

@noziphoduma commented:

"That dress looks beautiful on you."

While others offered fashion tips:

@zarh196 said:

"No, makoti please not that dress."

@kwena commented"

"Some men are so lucky."

