A video of a man appearing confused by a mean he’d ordered at a restaurant has been circulating online

The amusing clip shows the unsatisfied gent looking at his meal in disbelief before inquiring whether more food was on the way

The man’s friends including many South African TikTok users were left in stitches from laughter at his defeat

A grown Zulu man got the shock of his life when a waiter brought him a meal he’d ordered and left him wondering where the rest of the food was.

A video shared by @fanambhele shows the man completely dumbfounded as he looks at the plate and then back at his friends several times after ordering a steak and chips dish.

Mzansi netizens could not help but laugh at a man unsatisfied with his food order. Image: @fanambhele/TikTok

He is seen picking up the piece of meat and looking at it closely as he questions whether that is all he’d be served. He even asks the waiter whether there is any more food on the way in disbelief.

His friends can be heard in hysterics of laughter in the background of the video.

Check out the TikTok video and some of the comments below:

Marisa Rizo Kefilwe reacted:

“...That's how I always react at Spur.”

geeqingUp replied:

“Rather buy at Woolworths and make it yourself.”

Arrione commented:

“Emotional damage .”

missr_moso said:

“These restaurants .”

Hlomlagoje wrote:

“R500 gone that time.”

Queen Mel replied:

“Isono bakithi ulambile.”

