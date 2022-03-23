A woman’s unique fine dining experience has caused a hilarious ruckus on the social media streets

She shared how she ordered “stone steak”, unaware that it meant she had to cook it herself on a hot granite stone

South African online users responded with banter and confusion that she was served a raw piece of meat

A woman’s extraordinary fine dining experience left Mzansi social media users absolutely dumbfounded.

Good ol' steak and chips is a much loved and delicious meal, which is no wonder why many gravitate towards it on a restaurant menu. However, one woman got the shock of her life when the waiter brought her a thick, uncooked steak. The meal was accompanied by a granite rock slab on which to sear the steak on herself.

A woman shared how she was served an uncooked steak at a restaurant recently. Image: @Zinhleputinn/Twitter

@Zinhleputinn took to Twitter to share images as well as detail the uncommon dining style when she realised what she had actually ordered.

“I ordered a stone steak not knowing that the “stone” means I have to cook it myself. The waiter told me something about cooking but I didn’t think he meant I have to do it. My food is now here and lord I have to cook it... I have to cook,” said Zinhle.

She revealed that she was in Algarve, Portugal, and advised South Africans to avoid ordering the meal if they happen to find themselves there.

In true Mzansi fashion, peeps could not help but poke fun at the idea of having to cook your own meal at a restaurant and still have to pay for it. Check out some of their comments on the post:

@ApheleleJody wrote:

“So you’ll cook it using the tombstone??”

@Sthugen replied:

“This legit looks like a tombstone.”

@thompsin_ commented:

“Lapho ufuna inyama eyoselwe edwaleni ngobani Zinhle?”

@lilpeggyiana asked:

“So they made you pay for it and yet you still have to do the chef's job??”

@yoHlangalezwe said:

“Nayi inyama ihlezi kwitshe lesikhumbuzo bakithi.”

@njivana reacted:

“Oh, so you cook it in that stone hence “stone stake”? Ey uk’hamba uk’bona mina ngingavele ngibe nolaka nje ngivele ngilambi ung’lethel inyama ek’hlaza uthi angiz’phekele.”

@NamaBavuyise asked:

“Do you guys mean that next time I go to a restaurant I mustn't forget to bring my apron?”

